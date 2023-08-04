Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Generac updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Generac Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.17. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $281.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 20.1% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 32.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

