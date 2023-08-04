Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.05. 770,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $281.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 24.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 30.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

