Gateway Protocol (GWP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $245,587.33

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00005281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $41.71 million and approximately $245,587.33 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.86971413 USD and is up 35.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $306,766.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

