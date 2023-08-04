Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Up to $13.36

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $13.95. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 304,244 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.10 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,974.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.