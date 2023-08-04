Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Garmin updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.

Garmin Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GRMN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.32. 1,160,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.24. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garmin

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.