Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Short Interest Update

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 58.40%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
