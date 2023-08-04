Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.30

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 1505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GAMB shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $518.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,448,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

