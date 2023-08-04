Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $42.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLPG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.37.

Galapagos Price Performance

GLPG opened at $42.20 on Monday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $2.26. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Galapagos by 50.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 44.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Galapagos by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Galapagos by 147.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

