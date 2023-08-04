Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.33. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

About Gain Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.