Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.33. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.19.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gain Therapeutics
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.