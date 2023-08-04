FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reduced by Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.
Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance
Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.15. 86,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.
Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.
About Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
