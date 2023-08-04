FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reduced by Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.15. 86,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.