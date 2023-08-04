FY2023 EPS Estimates for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Boosted by Raymond James

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for EQB in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.56. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.10 EPS.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter.
TSE EQB traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$82.15. 5,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.09. EQB has a 52-week low of C$44.81 and a 52-week high of C$83.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. EQB’s payout ratio is 19.47%.
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
