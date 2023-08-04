FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Issued By KeyCorp

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DENN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Denny’s stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 56,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $582.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Denny’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

