Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,981. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Quarry LP grew its position in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,111.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at about $128,000.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

