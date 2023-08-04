Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 580

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 620 ($7.96) to GBX 580 ($7.45) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.99) to GBX 670 ($8.60) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.57) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 790 ($10.14) to GBX 690 ($8.86) in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.09) to GBX 525 ($6.74) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.35) to GBX 600 ($7.70) in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Fresnillo Price Performance

About Fresnillo

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

