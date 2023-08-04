Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0-151.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.08 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.22 EPS.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,177. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.62.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $101,336.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $253,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $397,341.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,233.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $34,883,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,218,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,907,000 after acquiring an additional 901,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 1,017.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 711,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.