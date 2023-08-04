Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

FRSH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 1,506,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,075. Freshworks has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $175,912.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $311,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $175,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,914 shares of company stock worth $1,916,289 over the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

