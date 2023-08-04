Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Zachary Nelson Sells 8,433 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $175,912.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachary Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,010,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,521. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

