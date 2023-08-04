Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Freshpet worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freshpet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.74. 673,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,370. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

