Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.98

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 11444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.28.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.1672 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

