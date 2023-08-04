Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,080,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,543,816. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

