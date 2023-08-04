Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.30 and a 200 day moving average of $419.43. The stock has a market cap of $347.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

