Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after acquiring an additional 374,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded down $11.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,620. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

