Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $219,378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,681,000 after buying an additional 964,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,684,000 after buying an additional 483,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $140.16. 125,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.74.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

