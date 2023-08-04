Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.04 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.00 EPS.

Fox Factory stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.29. 257,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,973. Fox Factory has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.20.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.33.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

