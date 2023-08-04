Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Forward Air updated its Q3 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.12-$1.16 EPS.

Forward Air Trading Down 5.7 %

FWRD traded down $6.75 on Thursday, reaching $112.16. 263,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average is $105.18. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after acquiring an additional 228,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forward Air by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

