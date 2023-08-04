Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Forward Air updated its Q3 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.12-$1.16 EPS.
Forward Air Trading Down 5.7 %
FWRD traded down $6.75 on Thursday, reaching $112.16. 263,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average is $105.18. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Institutional Trading of Forward Air
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after acquiring an additional 228,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forward Air by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Forward Air
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.