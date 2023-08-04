Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. 1,138,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,278. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.