Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $314.83. 7,522,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,816,842. The company has a market cap of $806.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,052 shares of company stock worth $10,018,116. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

