Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Invests $530,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18,411.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $180.33. 2,677,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,241. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

