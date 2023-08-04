Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Invests $350,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,911,568. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $188.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

