Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $699,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. 91,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,150. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

