Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $675,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after buying an additional 84,994 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

