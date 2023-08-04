Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $431,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.20. 1,606,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,164. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $356.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.74.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

