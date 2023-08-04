Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of COST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.71. 298,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,444. The firm has a market cap of $247.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $534.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.