Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $506.44. The company had a trading volume of 378,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.21. The company has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

