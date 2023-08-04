Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 154 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $186.30. 520,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.64. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

