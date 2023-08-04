Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 673 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $534.03. 993,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.80. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

