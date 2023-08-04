Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.80. 848,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,224. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTS. Raymond James cut their price target on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.