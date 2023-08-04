Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Earnings Results

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Fortis Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of FTS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 848,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,224. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $47.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.427 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after buying an additional 675,957 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fortis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,167,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fortis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,551,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,977,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,674,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,906,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $104,121,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

