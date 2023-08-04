Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.96. 1,629,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after acquiring an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after buying an additional 243,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,388,000 after buying an additional 13,642,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,368 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.