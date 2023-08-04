FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Shares of FE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. 608,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $577,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

