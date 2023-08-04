FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%.
FirstEnergy Price Performance
Shares of FE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. 608,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FirstEnergy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.