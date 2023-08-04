First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Raised to $24.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FWRG. Citigroup upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FWRG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 175,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.34 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $49,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,143,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

