First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 61,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,926,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. 419,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.