First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Up 1.8%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 1,292,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,129,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $590.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,561,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,191 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 1,679.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 815,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 769,780 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 722.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 860,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 755,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 42.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 702,942 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

