First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CEO Sells $482,565.60 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Solar Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $196.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.62.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

