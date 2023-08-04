First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the mining company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$7.94 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$6.90 and a one year high of C$13.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,250.00. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

