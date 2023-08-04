First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 18,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,898 shares of company stock worth $186,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.7 %

FHN traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 4,107,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

