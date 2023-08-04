Financial Connections Group Inc. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.78. 6,039,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

