FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair cut shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FGEN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

In other news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $67,718.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $493,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other FibroGen news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $128,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,207.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $67,718.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $658,566. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $183.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.48. FibroGen has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.