Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.98

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.97 million and $66,564.47 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,169.39 or 1.00079048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97436331 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $67,291.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

