Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Shares Gap Down to $139.45

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $139.45, but opened at $129.64. Extra Space Storage shares last traded at $127.15, with a volume of 529,115 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.06.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,779,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,605,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,189,000 after buying an additional 62,723 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage



Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

